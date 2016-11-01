CUOMO MAKES TV SPOTS TARGETING TAX CHEATS

The state Tax Department is taking a new tack in its latest public service announcements, which try to show that tax cheating is not a victimless crime.

The ads feature the victims of tax cheats and depict the public benefits provided through tax revenues including programs for the elderly, children and the environment.

"As the narrative says, 'Let's stop kidding ourselves.' There's a real human cost to tax evasion," said Tax Commissioner James Wetzler.

"Individuals who refuse to pay their fair share simply leave that burden for the rest of us, or diminish the amount of money available to provide vital services," he said.

The ads, which are narrated by Gov. Cuomo, will be run on television stations throughout the state.