Cletus J. George, 67, of Cadwell Road died Tuesday (Dec. 20, 1988) in Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Springville, after a long illness.

He was a dairy farmer and a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Arcade.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; a daughter, Janice Laird of Austin, Texas; five sons, Anthony, David, John, Vincent of Arcade and Nelson of Rochester; a sister, Rita Meyer of Strykersville; five brothers, Earl of Avon, Romain of Arcade, Leon of Cheektowaga, Norman of South Wales and Lewis, and nine grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday in SS. Peter & Paul Church, Arcade following prayers at 9:30 in the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, Arcade. Burial will be in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Arcade.