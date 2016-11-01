ACT NOW ON GLOBAL WARMING

SCIENTISTS NOW generally accept the theory of the "greenhouse effect," differing only on how fast it will come. Thus, it is imperative that the world act now to prevent the global warming as much as possible and plan to deal with the serious consequences it may cause. A recent Washington conference was a welcome step in that direction.

Over 600 experts from the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean gathered in the capital to study how the greenhouse effect might affect the North American continent.

Heat-trapping gases building up in the atmosphere could raise global temperatures by eight degrees Fahrenheit by the middle of the next century. Studies of the Great Lakes region suggest that it might fare better than some other parts of the continent, but there would be adverse effects on the lakes and farming.

For example, while there would be more rain, the higher temperatures would increase evaporation and make the soil drier. Crop yields would drop.

Evaporation and decreased snow cover would lower the level of the Great Lakes by two to six feet. This would affect navigation in shallow areas and result in reduced production of hydropower.

The important thing is that the greenhouse effect is being recognized as an international problem, since no nation can solve the problem by itself.

The United Nations recently passed a resolution calling for research into the cause and the effects of the global warming. "The issue has now been globalized," a United Nations official said.

President-elect George Bush has been receptive to environmentalists, and during the election campaign he pledged to host an international conference on the climatic changes that the greenhouse effect is expected to produce.

This global warming is being caused by industrial emissions, the carbon dioxide created by the burning of fossil fuels and the deforestation of large portions of theplanet.

It is obviously a large order to reverse the trend, but the conference concluded that a start should be made by increasing energy efficiency and reforestation.

Since the greenhouse effect is caused by the emissions and activities of civilization, the basic question is whether we can find a way for civilization to continue without destroying the planet as we know it.