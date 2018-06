Alfred J. DiChristopher of Amherst and Mrs. Arthur J. Crawford of Buffalo announce the engagement of their daughter, Alison Joan, to Abdul-Gabbar Farea, son of Mayor Mohamed Sulton Farea and Mrs. Farea of Taiz, Yemen. Miss DiChristopher was graduated from Lafayette High School and Bryant & Stratton Business Institute. Her fiance is an alumnus of State University of Buffalo. An August wedding is planned.