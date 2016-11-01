BILLS UPDATE

Bills have been hit hard with injuries. At offensive guard, Dale Hellestrae replaces Tim Vogler, out for the season (knee). Could very well be without defensive end Art Still (knee), linebacker Shane Conlan (foot), nose tackle Fred Smerlas (knee) and wide receiver Andre Reed (knee). . . . Leon Seals would start for Still, Scott Radecic for Conlan, Jeff Wright for Smerlas and Chris Burkett for Reed. . . . With 32 field goals, place-kicker Scott Norwood needs three to tie NFL single-season record, set by Ali Haji-Sheikh in 1983. . . . Rookie running back Thurman Thomas needs 146 yards to reach 1,000 for the season. Last Bills back to hit 1,000-yard mark was Greg Bell, when he finished rookie season in 1984 with 1,100.