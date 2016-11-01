THE TEMPTATION when staging a popular ballet such as "The Nutcracker" is to sell out to the sure-sell. Get as many small children in the production as possible to guarantee ticket sales to scores of parents; count on the tradition-bound holiday celebrants to trot out their little ones and fill the rest of the house, no matter how tiredly the ballet might be danced.

The challenge is to sell tickets and delight the audience while preserving the integrity of the art. The beauty of the Empire State Ballet's new -- and sold out -- production at Buffalo State College's Rockwell Hall is that it achieves this and more, putting the sparkle back into the time-worn Tchaikovsky music and familiar dance steps.

In its fifth consecutive year of presenting the holiday favorite, Empire State has polished its production with new costumes and sets designed simply and in strong colors.

The company has given the ballet a sharp, neat look. Within each group of dancers, from the children in the first act to the waltzing flowers in the second, a uniformity of size and technical ability is achieved, adding to the streamlined appearance.

Small details enhance the ballet's theme of the child teetering on the brink of maturity. When Clara's mischievous brother Fritz (Brian Rosati) greets his father, he shrugs off a hug and offers a manly handshake instead.

Godfather Drosselmeyer receives a similar terse welcome from the boy. But at the end of the family's Christmas party, having reveled in an evening of childish pleasures, Fritz throws his arms happily around the old man. Like his sister, Fritz isn't ready to give up the pleasures and dreams of childhood yet.

Children, of course, play an important part in any "Nutcracker" production, and Artistic Director Barbara Striegel, who choreographed and staged this version, shows them off smartly. In petticoats and pantaloons, Clara (Deborah Pokorski) and her friends displayed clean steps and neat positions in their soft slippers.

Some very young ones took the stage for a bit, managing a step-point-step routine fairly well. But most endearing was the genuine astonishment in their eyes at all the leaping and dancing going on around them.

They weren't the only ones swept up in the activity. A little girl seated in front of me became quite agitated as Fritz and Clara quarreled over the prized nutcracker doll; she sprang out of her seat when the doll dropped to the floor. During intermission the aisles were clogged with children pirouetting in their snow boots.

The adult dancing was equally effective. While not overly simple, the choreography was well within reach of the dancers and emphasis was placed on poise and graciousness.

Constantina Vaseliades and John McCormick danced Columbine and Harlequine, the wind-up dolls, with mechanical precision, as Katherine Krawczyk did the baby doll (though I think two stiff-legged variations are enough for one act). The weakest spot was the dance for the snowflakes -- heavy and uninspired, considering the sparkling clarity of the music.

Clearly in a league of her own is Roberta Taylor, who danced the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Formerly of the National Ballet of Canada, Taylor is the rare dancer who is technically, physically and emotionally appealing.

The silken line of her leg, the sharpness of her balances, the suppleness of her spine made her dancing look effortless and light, perfectly matched to the tinkling celesta in her solo variation. Harry Ferris, her prince, was a sound and sensitive partner, with smooth, centered turns.

Vaseliades reappeared in the Arabian and Dew Drop dances, where she displayed a lovely ease in her shoulders, and in the truest and cruelest test of a performers' mettle, smoothly regained her composure after an unfortunate tumble.

Krawczyk and McCormick were crisp and colorful in the Spanish Coffee dance; Patrick Thompson showed off a spongy jump in the Chinese Tea variation; and Jiang Haibo erupted into astonishing C-jumps and whipping turns in the Russian Candy Cane dance.

The remaining eight performances, which run through Dec. 19, are sold out.