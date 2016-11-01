Singles: (1) We Didn't Start the Fire, Billy Joel (Columbia). (2) Another Day in Paradise, Phil Collins (Atlantic). (3) Blame It on the Rain, Milli Vanilli (Arista). (4) It's Just the Way That You Love Me, Paula Abdul (Virgin). (5) Don't Know Much, Linda Ronstadt & Aaron Neville (Elektra). (6) Back to Life, Soul II Soul (Virgin).(7) Angelia, Richard Marx (EMI). (8) With Every Beat of My Heart, Taylor Dane (Arista) (9) Love Shack, The B-52's (Reprise). (10) Pump Up the Jam, Techtronic Featuring Felly (SBK)

Albums: (1) Girl You Know It's True, Milli Vanilli (Arista). (2) Storm Front, Billy Joel (Columbia). (3) Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814, Janet Jackson (A&M). (4) Forever Your Girl, Paula Abdul (Virgin). (5) Hangin' Tough, New Kids on the Block (Columbia). (6) Cosmic Thing, The B-52's (Reprise). (7) Steel Wheels, Rolling Stones (Columbia). (8) Pump, Aerosmith, (Geffen). (9) Stone Cold Rhymin', Young M.C. (Delicious Vinyl) (10) Dr. Feelgood, Motley Crue (Elektra). Crossroads, Tracy Chapman (Elektra).