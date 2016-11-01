DEMOCRATS SELECT LEADERS IN SUBURBS

Democrats have elected six new suburban leaders and re-elected 21 others in Erie County.

All are regarded as party regulars, allied with the Democratic county organization led by Vincent J. Sorrentino, its newly elected chairman.

The leaders were elected at separate town and city committee reorganization meetings in the last two months.

The new leaders include George Mandiak, Lackawanna; Kenneth J. Meyers, Cheektowaga, and John Miller, Lancaster, all from areas that are heavily Democratic in enrollment.

Mandiak replaces Frederick F. Pordum, and Miller succeeds J. Raymond Barnhardt.

Meyers, a former town supervisor, succeeds Bernard J. Wojtkowiak in Cheektowaga, which has 32,581 registered Democrats, more than any other political subdivision in the county, except Buffalo, which has 127,241.

Democrats also chose new leaders in three other towns. They are Robert Knopf, Concord; Lee Frank, Newstead, and Albert Meslkinsky, North Collins.

Democrats re-elected Henry Charleson, Amherst; Edward S. Spector, Town of Tonawanda; Christopher P. Walsh, West Seneca; Patricia A. O'Connor, Town of Orchard Park; Anthony LaRusso, Evans; Daniel M. Gregorio, Clarence; Juanita Majewski, Eden; Mary Dolan Grant, Town of Aurora; John Wilby Jr., City of Tonawanda, and Sorrentino, Town of Hamburg. Also re-elected as Democratic town leaders were the following:

Robert Wojciechowski, Town of Alden; William A. Eagan Jr., Boston; William A. Fricano, Brant; Faith Sikorski, Colden; Maxwell Lay, Collins; John Warchocki, Elma; Dario A. Violanti, Grand Island; Leona O'Brien, Marilla; Philip D. Feraldi, Sardinia, and Emma L. Magee, Wales.

In Holland, Michael Pratt has been named acting chairman.