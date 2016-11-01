HENNESSY PLANS TO RETIRE FROM THRUWAY POST

Thruway Authority Chairman William C. Hennessy intends to resign at the end of the year, an aide confirmed Tuesday.

His departure, added to that of Charles T. Lanigan earlier this year, would leave only Genevieve M. Starosciak of Amherst on the three-member authority board.

Gary Fryer, a spokesman for Gov. Cuomo, said he was unaware of Hennessy's intentions and could not say if Cuomo intended to nominate successors to Hennessy and Lanigan by Dec. 31.

The State Senate would have to be in session to confirm his nominations. The Legislature is in session this week, but is not expected to return again until Jan. 4.

The Thruway Authority chairman is paid $25,000 and members $17,000.

Hennessy, named chairman by Cuomo on July 7, 1987, took a leave of absence this fall to manage the campaign in support of the $3 billion highway rehabilitation bond issue that received voter approval Nov. 8. However, he became ill in the midst of the campaign and underwent his second heart bypass operation.

He has recovered and returned to work at the authority, said spokesman Arthur D'Isabel. But Hennessy decided it would be best if he retired and has told friends he intends to notify Cuomo he will leave effective Dec. 31.

Hennessy, a Wellsville native, rose through the ranks of the state Transportation Department to become commissioner in 1977. He left the department in 1982 and Cuomo asked him to head the state Democratic Party. He was party chief for two years.