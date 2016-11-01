BLOOD SUGAR RULED OUT IN FALLS DEATH

Low blood sugar was ruled out Tuesday as the immediate cause of the death of a patient June 30 at Memorial Medical Center.

Niagara County Coroner James M. Joyce said the patient suffered from heart disease and cancer and did not die as a result of low blood sugar.

The ruling came amid a series of investigations into the handling of insulin injections at the hospital after it was discovered that a former patient received an improper injection and as a result suffered low blood sugar, although he eventually recovered.

"I have no immediate plans to pursue this investigation, but I will withhold a final determination pending the outcome of the other investigations that are going on at Memorial Medical Center," Joyce said after a 90-minute meeting Tuesday with hospital administrators, attending physicians, police and Dr. Justin M. Uku, the Erie County medical examiner. Joyce, who is not a physician, had asked Uku to attend the meeting as a professional consultant in reviewing the Medical Center records and the circumstances of the death.

Ray Smith, a vice president of the 366-bed Medical Center, said the coroner's conclusion about the former patient's death confirmed his staff's opinion.

"When we first called the police and the state Health Department, we felt strongly that low blood sugar was not involved directly in any deaths," Smith recalled.

He noted that only six cases of low blood sugar had been found at the Medical Center in recent months, with none of them resulting in death and only one of them traced to improper use of insulin.

He said two cases of low blood sugar were due to diabetes, one was blamed on an improper dose of insulin and the remaining three are unexplained.

The one patient who is known to have received an improper shot of insulin has recovered and has been discharged from the Medical Center in good condition.

A licensed practical nurse who helped to care for that patient has been fired, but Smith refused to say whether her firing was related to the insulin investigations.

Meanwhile, three separate investigations still are under way into procedures at the Medical Center.

Niagara County District Attorney Peter L. Broderick said a police investigation "to determine whether anything criminal happened" is likely to continue for several weeks.

Smith confirmed that the state Health Department "still is reviewing a number of patient charts over the last six months," and the state Education Department is looking into the possible involvement of any doctors, nurses or other licensed professionals.