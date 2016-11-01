For the fourth consecutive year, ArnakArt Gallery will presents a Wearable Art and Christmas Gift Show, Friday through Sunday in the gallery, 49 W. Chippewa St. The show will feature works by artisans from earrings and bracelets to sweaters, shirts and more in materials from silver and glass to bone, paper and plastics. The show hours will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

"Form, Face & Fiber," an exhibit of furniture, portraits and fiber compositions by regional artists Mark Griffis and Craig Klose, and Israeli artist Smadar Livne, will open Saturday in Benjaman's Art Gallery, 419 Elmwood Ave. A reception will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, and the show will continue on display through Jan. 1.

Two shows will open Friday at 8 p.m. in Adams Gallery, 600 Central Ave., Dunkirk, and continue through Dec. 23. Members of the Chautauqua Crafts Alliance will exhibit handmade craft objects; "View Finders," a group photography exhibit will include works of Sandra Kicman-Trainer, Frank Rossotto, Darin Boville and Peter Kazelunas.

Wildlife art by Daniel Loge, Len Rusin, Ron Kleiber, Ed Jakubowski, Sam Reichart, Ken Stack and Bernard Seitz will be displayed during December in K.W. Graphics/Gala Gallery, 10751 Allegheny Road, Darien Center. An opening reception for the artists will be held Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m.

The East Aurora Art Society will hold its annual holiday exhibit and sale of small paintings, Saturday through Dec. 17 in the East Aurora Library, 550 Main St., East Aurora. The show will open with a reception Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Six Dimension Design will offer its annual Stained Glass Snowflake Exhibit by Donald Lucas and Jim Sawyer, Friday through Dec. 31 in the gallery space at 472 Elmwood Ave. The exhibit will demonstrate a new six-dimensional theory.

The Jamestown Community College Fall Juried Student Exhibition will open Monday with a reception at 4 p.m. in the college's Forum Gallery, 525 Falconer St., Jamestown, and continue through Dec. 15.

Grand Island Art Society's annual exhibit will open Sunday with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Carnegie Cultural Center, 240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda, and continue through Dec. 30.

Peter Muia, master woodcarver from Kenya, will be in residence through Dec. 11 at the Buffalo Museum of Science in conjunction with the program, "Africa at the Museum." Muia will demonstrate his craft daily in the museum's Kenyan Marketplace exhibit.

"Drawings/Works on Paper," will open Friday with a reception at 7 p.m. in Bethune Gallery, 2917 Main St. and continue through Dec. 16. The show will feature works by faculty members of the State University of Buffalo art department.

"DA*DA," works by Chuck Agro will be presented Saturday through Dec. 23 in the Artists Gallery, 30-D Essex St. A reception for the artist will be held Saturday at 8 p.m.

The Network of Light Inc., new residents at 224 Lexington Ave., will celebrate the opening of its gallery space with a show of works by Craig Zara, Saturday at 7 p.m. The exhibit will continue through Dec. 16.

Holiday exhibit by artist Jacquelyn Zajac will open Sunday and continue through Dec. 18 at Black Creek Farm Pottery, 8535 Wolcott Road, Clarence Center.

The works of six Western New York artists will be exhibited through Dec. 12 in the lobby of the Sheridan Northtown office of Empire of America, Northtown Plaza. The artists are Sarah E. Matteson, Gale McClellan Kruse, George Campos, Hugh Laidman, Susan Webb Tregay and Nympha Averie Montagu.

Recent paintings by Jack Knight will be displayed through Dec. 30 in the Olean Public Library Gallery, Second and Laurens, Olean.

Daily Calendar:

The West Seneca Art Society will meet Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Ebenezer United Church of Christ Education Building, 616 Main St. Pat Lanighan will give an oil demonstration for the members and their guests.

A Super Slide Show of works by visual artists from New York State and Southern Ontario will be presented for First Thursday, Thursday at 8 p.m. in Hallwalls, 700 Main St. Artists are encouraged to bring slides for viewing by fellow artists and the Hallwalls curators, who will be looking for work to exhibit in the January members show, "Sin?"

The Roycroft Art Gallery will present its annual Festival of Fine Arts, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the gallery, 37 S. Grove St., East Aurora. The show will feature fine arts and crafts including watercolors by Michele Conley Vogel.