SHOOTING, WOUNDING OF 2 PROBED

Cheektowaga detectives still are trying to clarify exactly what happened early Sunday morning when two men were hit with shotgun pellets following a report of a shooting and a burglary on Cass Avenue.

Detectives responding to the reported shooting-burglary at 183 Cass Ave. found two injured men next door, at 189 Cass. They were identified as Ralph Irvin, 26, of Clover Place, who suffered many pellet wounds and two fractured fingers, and Joseph Filipski, 27, of Ivanhoe Road, who was struck once in the forehead with a shotgun pellet.

Police said they believe the shots were fired by Stephen Tomiuk, 32, of 183 Cass, who reportedly was not injured in the incident.

What detectives don't know is whether Tomiuk could have been acting in self-defense and whether his house was burglarized.

No charges have been filed, but the case is expected to be sent to the district attorney's office in an attempt to unravel the inconsistencies. If it is determined that a crime was committed, the case could be presented to a grand jury, authorities said.

According to the police report, the two injured men had been at a party next door at 189 Cass before the incident, which was reported at 3:22 a.m.