CITY CRIME ON UPSWING, POLICE REPORT RAPES, ASSAULTS, BURGLARIES RISE, DRUG ARRESTS DROP

Buffalo's crime rates are rising this year, largely led by an increase in burglaries, rapes and serious assaults, city police said Monday.

From Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, the number of reported rapes increased by 31 percent, assaults by 32 percent and burglaries by about 20 percent compared with the same period in 1987, according to preliminary 10-month statistics by the Police Department.

Police Commissioner Ralph V. Degenhart said the increase in burglaries might be related to the drug problem.

"We know the fruits of burglaries are used to obtain narcotics," Degenhart said.

But Chief of Detectives Angelo P. Alessandra cautioned that the department doesn't have any way to determine an exact correlation between increased burglaries and drug use.

Arrests by the city's narcotics unit are down this year by 136 from the previous year, Alessandra said.

But again, Alessandra warned against making any correlation between drug use and the number of drug-related arrests.

Narcotics arrests this year -- 931 as of Nov. 27 -- remain higher than they were in 1985 and 1986. The drop in narcotics arrests from 1987 may reflect the fact that the unit has been involved with some lengthy drug investigations, targeted at arresting major drug dealers and seizing larger quantities of drugs, police said.

"It could mean we may be spending more time to develop a case fully, and not spending as much time on the nickel and dime ones," Alessandra said.

Whatever the reason for the increased burglaries, Alessandra has asked the head of the department's Burglary Squad to place more emphasis on the Kensington, Genesee and Niagara precincts -- the precincts reporting the largest numbers of burglaries.

Citywide, the number of reported burglaries over the 10-month period increased by 1,077 -- from 5,353 to 6,430 -- over that period during the previous year.

The number of rapes reported increased by 64 -- from 204 to 268. Other felony assaults increased by 471 -- from 1,465 to 1,936.

Police officials said it's difficult to speculate why these types of violent crimes increase or drop from year to year.

With rapes, police are unsure if more rapes are occurring, or if more residents are reporting the crime.

Similarly, Degenhart was at a loss to explain the increase in assaults.

"It's unusual," he said of the increase. "Some are crimes of passion."

The preliminary statistics also show 36 people were murdered in Buffalo during the first 10 months, compared with 31 murders reported during that time in 1987.

Robberies are up by 12.9 percent -- 1,407 compared with 1,246.

Amid the bad news, there is also some good.

The number of larcenies dropped by 2 percent -- from 9,338 in 1987 compared with 9,154 in 1988.

Car theft dropped by 9.2 percent -- from 2,833 in 1987 to 2,573 in 1988.

While he doesn't know why car theft dropped, Degenhart said he hopes the trend continues.

Arson cases dropped by 56, or 12.9 percent -- from 433 in 1987 to 377 in 1988.

Overall, the number of serious crimes reported in Buffalo during the first 10 months of 1988, compared with the first 10 months of 1987, increased by 1,278, or 6.1 percent, to 22,181, according to preliminary numbers.

Violent crimes -- murder, rape, robbery, and assault -- increased by 701, or 23.8 percent, from 2,946 to 3,647.

Property crimes -- burglary, larceny, and motor-vehicle theft -- increased by 633, or 3.6 percent -- from 17,524 to 18,157.

The violent and property crimes, plus arson, are the eight categories classified as serious crimes by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The figures released by the police department Monday are preliminary data that will be submitted to the FBI and reviewed for accounting and bookkeeping discrepancies.

The Police Department has official FBI crime figures for the first five months of 1988.

Those figures show that violent crime in Buffalo had been up 14.7 percent as of May 31, 1988, over the first five months of 1987.

Property crime was up 2.4 percent. Arson was down 20.2 percent.

Overall, the official figures showed serious crime increased 3.7 percent during the first five months of the year.

Nationally, crime increased by 1 percent during the first five months of 1988 compared with the same period in 1987, according to preliminary data compiled by the FBI.

Violent crime was up by 5 percent, and property crimes by 1 percent.

The number of arsons remained unchanged, according to the preliminary five-month, national data.