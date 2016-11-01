TRUCKING FIRMS AID IN BRINGING CLOTHES TO NEEDY

A total of $150,000 worth of clothing has been distributed among 14 local agencies to be given to the needy, according to the United Way of Niagara.

Two local companies donated tractor-trailers to bring the clothing here from North Bergen, N.J., according to Donna M. Julio, director of communications for the United Way.

The Santarosa Group and Cataract Truck and Car Rental brought the clothes here under a "gifts-in-kind program" in which companies provide free services or goods to the United Way, she said. Carol G. Confer, business manager for the United Way, coordinates the program.

Agencies that are distributing the clothes among the needy are the Community Missions, Everywoman Opportunity Center, Family and Children's Service, Family YMCA, Health Association of Niagara County, Heart & Soul, Independent Church of God in Christ, Niagara Community Action Program, Niagara Community Center, Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club, Porta-Niagara Girls Club and Family Center, St. Vincent DePaul Society, Salvation Army and the Vineyard Community Food Center.