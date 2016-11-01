Gene Ammons, Paul Bley, Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis, Dexter Gordon, Don Patterson, Bill Smith and Bobby Timmons, The Christmas Collection (Prestige OJC-6011). A potentially kitschy (even deadly) seasonal compilation that turns out to be a delight. Kirk Roberts raided the Prestige storerooms and found a program of soul-drenched but top level performances of Christmas favorites including no less than three recordings of Mel Torme and Bob Wells' "Christmas Song" by three fat-toned tenor greats -- Dexter Gordon, Gene Ammons, and Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis. The "Christmas Song" trio make the record special but listen too to "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" recorded by Paul Bley with Charles Mingus and Art Blakey when Bley was barely old enough to vote. -- J.S.

The Harper Brothers (Verve 837-035-1). Courtesy of bassist and mentor Ron Carter, yet another gifted ensemble from jazz' phenomenal youth wave. Winard Harper, 26, plays the drums and Philip, 23, plays trumpet. Their saxophonist, Justin Robinson, was all of 19 when the record was made. Unlike the Marsalis Brothers' neo-Milesian ferocity, the Harper Brothers have a boppish way of reminding you of a particularly graceful Art Blakey ensemble. There's nothing sensational about them -- as there sometimes can be about the Marsalises -- but they swing like mad with uncommon intelligence (and entirely without guilt, ambiguity or complication.) -- J.S.