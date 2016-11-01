CARING STAFF MAKES MEMORIES FOR CAMPERS

"Our second century of service commences."

That was the jubilant shout of Jack C. Anthony, camp director, as he concluded his 1988 annual report of Cradle Beach Camp operations. The four sessions last July and August during the camp's 100th anniversary year brought 815 selected youngsters into an atmosphere of good food, good fun, good friends and the hugs of a caring staff.

It will be the same in 1989. And for the 43rd time, the Buffalo News and Buffalo Rotary Club are asking Western New Yorkers to support the camp by donating through their Crippled Children's Camp Fund. Giving to this fund has become a tradition that hundreds of Western New Yorkers enjoy at holiday time and, indeed, throughout the year.

This year, as usual, half of the invited campers were victims of one form of physical handicap or another. The other half were children recommended for other reasons. Need arises in many forms. It will be the same in 1989.

While most campers walk, skip, jump and run, scores get about on wheelchairs. A few use crutches. Other campers cannot see; some cannot hear; and a few need straps to sit and must be fed.

But in the arms of a counselor, while splashing in the Cradle Beach Camp pool, these children with limbs that don't work unleash -- if only for a short time -- flings that most youngsters take for granted.

For all of their physical limitations, handicapped campers have not been short-changed in their desire for companionship, friendship and love. Cradle Beach Camp staffers do not ration their affection for their charges.

Time and again, former campers who donate funds repeat that the Cradle Beach experience is special -- not to be forgotten. The campers who write in the camp publication put it bluntly:

"I like swimming. I love getting a shower. But the thing I like most about camp is the parachute games. See you next year," Krissy wrote about her 1988 camp.

"I like my bed. I like my radio. I like the counselors here," Melanie wrote.

"I like camp. I love Tony T. I like snacks. See you in '89," wrote Brennan, another camper.

Cradle Beach Camp is a 40-acre facility off Old Lake Shore Road near Angola that loving hands and cash built over the years. Its cabins, recreation and crafts building, playing fields and courts, woods and beach are its physical assets.

But they would be shells without the warmth and caring that the 100-member staff freely bestows.

In 1988, to stay abreast of the times, basic staff salaries were increased, putting an added burden on the camp budget. For years, raising $100,000 was deemed sufficient. No more. Fund directors had to dip into reserves this year to pay higher operating costs.

The Buffalo News and Buffalo Rotary Club invite readers to contribute to their Crippled Children's Camp Fund. Checks may be mailed to The Buffalo News Charity Fund, Box 100, Buffalo N.Y. 14240. All gifts are tax deductible, are used only for the camp operation and will be acknowledged.