GORSKI CUTBACKS IN SOCIAL SERVICES TERMED PRUDENT

County Executive Gorski's proposed 1989 belt-tightening in the Social Services Department budget is appropriate in light of the county's fiscal status, according to the department's commissioner.

Commissioner Karen Schimke Monday characterized Gorski's trimming of jobs and vacancies in her department as "if not wise, at least prudent."

Ms. Schimke appeared Monday morning before the Erie County Legislature's Budget Committee to review the county executive's budget. Gorski's proposed 1989 budget includes $132.7 million in county funding for a $315.4 million Social Services budget. That compares with county funding of $129.3 million for a $308 million Social Services budget in 1988.

While overall the amount of money proposed for Social Services programs is up by nearly $8 million, the strain of state and federal mandates will eat up the bulk of the additional funds, according to Ms. Schimke, most notably in the areas of Medicaid and energy assistance.

Medicaid caseloads are expected to grow by some 4,800 recipients in the coming year due to expanded eligibility rules. Gorski's budget also includes plans to delete 70 positions in the coming year, which will put approximately 15 to 20 current staffers out of work. Another six new jobs, including a first deputy commissioner, have been added to the employee roster.

The new position will pay $51,002 in 1989.