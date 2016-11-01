A Mass of Christian Burial for Adam John Ohol Sr., a farmer and former welder, will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1419 Falls St., Niagara Falls, after prayers at 10 in the Tubinis Funeral Home, 1646 Falls St., Niagara Falls. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lewiston.

Ohol, 66, of Dewhirst Road, died Saturday (Nov. 19, 1988) in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, where he had been a patient for a month.

A native of Youngstown, he lived on Moyer Road, Lewiston, before he moved to Gasport.

He worked for Bell Aircraft Corp. for six years and then as a welder for Strippit Inc. of Akron for 20 years until he was disabled in 1984. He operated a farm on Dewhirst Road for 33 years.

Survivors include his wife, Irene Mietlicki Ohol; seven sons, Adam Jr., Steven and Kevin, all of Lockport, Daniel of Olcott, Michael, Rodney and Wayne; three daughters, Darlene Livergood of Lockport, Belbina Wetherway of Medina and Bonnie Ohol; a sister, Lola Lozinsky of Niagara Falls; a brother, Walter Ohol of Sanborn, and 12 grandchildren.