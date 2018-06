"Niagara County and the War of 1812" will be discussed by John Krahling when the Niagara County Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Niagara County Historical Museum, 215 Niagara St.

After the talk, there will be time available for research.

The museum library is open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, but the public is advised to call ahead to determine if a librarian is present.