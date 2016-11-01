THERE ARE PRACTICAL WAYS TO HANDLE SUCCESS WITHOUT ALL THAT STRESS

If money, personal or work problems close in come holiday time, consider tips from the "No Nonsense Women's Success Without Stress" handbook from, you guessed it, the makers of No Nonsense pantyhose. No Nonsense Fashions Inc. worked

with clinical psychologist Harriet Braiker on the suggestions.

Rank Ordering: Whenever you feel swamped, make a list of what you have to do and organize in order of importance. For each task, try asking yourself: What are the consequences of not doing this today? Make the task with the most dire consequences for noncompletion your top priority and continue until you have a fully ordered list. Then concentrate on completing each item, one at at time, in rank order.

Pleasurable Activities: Keep a list of things that make you happy. Engage in at least two each day; watch stress levels drop.

The Proactive Approach: Don't wait until stress reaches crisis proportions before you act.

No Scripts: Learn to say no -- to friends, work associates and family. Write out five phrases you can say to deny a request and practice saying them. Be assertive, not aggressive.

The Partnership Plan: Encourage spouse or partner to devise strategies for both of you that will minimize stress.

For a copy of the free booklet, write "No Nonsense Women's Success Without Stress Handbook," P.O. Box NN-1, Burlington, N.C. 27220.