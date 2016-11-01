SHARPER IMAGE SETS STORE IN GALLERIA

The Sharper Image, a San Francisco-based chain that sells "toys for executives," plans to open a 4,192-square-foot store in the Walden Galleria shopping mall in Cheektowaga, the project's developer said.

The Sharper Image carries products, ranging from health and fitness equipment to electronics and novelty items, that are geared toward young executives. The company, which focused solely on catalog sales 11 years ago, now operates 45 stores nationally.

Timothy Ahern, leasing partner for Pyramid Co. of Buffalo, the mall's developer, said The Sharper Image's local catalog sales helped convince company executives to open a store in the Walden Galleria.

"The strength of the catalog customer base in Buffalo is successfully attracting high-quality retailers like The Sharper Image to the Galleria project," he said.

The 220-store mall, which will be the largest in Western New York, is scheduled to open in March.