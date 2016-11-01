PANEL ISN'T THRILLED WITH CRANBERRY SAUCE

The Consumer Taste Test Panel product of the week is most appropriate. It is Cran Fruit, a cranberry raspberry sauce made by Ocean Spray of Plymouth, Mass.

A 12-ounce plastic tub of this sauce sells for about 90 cents. It should be refrigerated once it is opened. Ingredients: cranberries, high fructose corn syrup, corn syrup, raspberries, water, pectin, calcium chloride. No nutritional information is given on the label, although the package does state that the sauce is "very low sodium." The sauce provides 20 milligrams per 2- ounce serving. Unusual serving suggestions are provided. It's recommended that the sauce be served over ice cream, for example, or added to cottage cheese. A sell-by or expira tion date is clearly stamped on the package. "I LIKED THIS product," said Aundra Newell. "I liked the taste. It was not overly sweet, like some cranberry sauce. And I liked the texture -- there was lots of cran berry pulp and raspberry pulp. "So, all in all, the sauce was good. It tasted very fresh and is much more palatable than whole cranberries. "Would I serve it over ice cream? Probably not. But the sauce would be good with either chicken or turkey." "I DIDN'T LIKE the product," said Nick Tomasulo. "To begin with, I don't eat cranberries at any time of the year. Not even on Thanksgiving. "So I was against it from the very beginning, though I do like Ocean Spray cranberry juice. "Well, I took one forkful -- and blah! The raspberry seeds even threw me off. They caught in my teeth. And then, the stuff was real sweet, and there was no nutri tional information on the package. Only the information about the low sodium. "I guess the serving suggestions were interesting and the price was not bad. And I noticed that there were a lot of different flavors. Cranberry and Orange. Cranberry and Strawberry. "I suppose if you were a cran berry sauce eater, you might like this, but I have enough on my plate on Thanksgiving without the sauce. "So I give it thumbs down and a no-plate rating. Oh, then again, maybe one plate. For the raspber ries, though. Not the cranberries." BILL AND CAROLYN Gramza agreed on this product. "How is it possible," they asked, "for something to be overly sweet and yet too tart? We tried the mix ture of cranberries and strawber ries (the raspberry Cran Fruit was out of stock) and could not define any strawberry flavor. "All we could detect was bits of cranberry -- and they were chunky, chunky. Our family loves smooth cranberry sauce with the turkey. "Still, if one were to eat this heated over vanilla ice cream (one of the serving suggestions given) it might be, well, unusual. "But to our taste, this is a very ordinary product, and we will not buy it again." "THIS SAUCE was too sweet for me," said Sandy King. "And my girls couldn't get past the first spoonful. They said it was too tart. I think the sauce is too much for little kids. They are not used to this kind of thing. "I would like to use this sauce on yogurt, pancakes and ice cream, as is suggested, but a clean er, fruitier taste would have more appeal. "I did like the homemade whole fruit texture and the price was right. The plastic tub contain er is an attractive way to serve it, family style. "I noticed that the date stamped was July 1989, so the product has good shelf life. If Ocean Spray would lighten up the sweetness (and therefore the calo ries), I would be more enthusias tic. I noticed that the calorie infor mation was missing on the package. "You want something with a little more bite to it to go with turkey." Next Week: The panel will bake some cookies -- Toll House frozen Chocolate Chip Cookies, to be ex act, the "original" variety. Why not try some cookies on your own and see if your opinion agrees with theirs.