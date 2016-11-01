MRS. JABLONSKI

Something old and something borrowed in the ensemble Melinda Ann Maras wore at her wedding to Michael J. Jablonski at 2 p.m. Saturday in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Hamburg, were her maternal great-great-grandmother's amethyst engagement ring and the strand of pearls her father gave her mother on their wedding day.

The Rev. Robert J. Hora performed the ceremony. Mr. and Mrs. Henry S. Maras of Hamburg are parents of the bride. The bridegroom's parents are Mrs. Ruth McSherry of Lake View and Raymond Jablonski of Buffalo. A reception was given in Club Lorelei.

After a trip to Hawaii, the couple will be at home in Hamburg.

The bride's satin gown was trimmed with Venice lace, seed pearls and sequins on the basque that was styled with a scoop neckline and tapered sleeves. The skirt terminated in a chapel train. A brimmed hat with a crown of pearl-beaded lace held her fingertip veil. She carried roses, rubrum lilies and stephanotis.