MAJKOWSKI RETURNS, BUT MAJIK IS MISSING

For Majik, it was the ultimate trick: disappearing in front of 79,176 people. In fairness, Green Bay Packers quar terback Don Majkowski had a lot of large and unwelcome assistants with this stunt, which he pulled off while the Buffalo Bills stuffed the Packers, 28-0, Sunday afternoon. They included fel lows by the name of Bruce Smith, Cor nelius Bennett, Shane Conlan and the rest of the Bills defense.

By late in the afternoon, any dreams Majkowski, a Depew native, had of a triumphant return had been flattened like the inflatable pumpkin the security guards apprehended in the third quar ter. "I would have liked to have a better showing back home," Majkowski said after Buffalo's victory. "We knew they would be tough, and it was everything we expected. ... I earned a lot of re spect for their defense today." Majkowski had respect drilled into him. He was sacked six times and pres sured or belted almost every time he threw. His modest 93 passing yards are misleading: Through three quarters, with Buffalo holding an insurmount able 21-0 lead, Majkowski had minus- four net yards passing -- counting yardage lost from four sacks -- and an interception returned 78 yards for a touchdown by Mark Kelso. "I threw it (the interception) too high," Majkowski said. "I got blasted in the face (by Smith) when I threw it and didn't see where it went. By the time I got Smith off of me, I saw the guy (Kelso) running, but it was too late to catch him." The Depew High School graduate could neither hide nor run. An accom plished scrambler, Majkowski ran for only 12 yards on two carries. "I couldn't get out of the pocket much because they were coming from outside," he said. "And they also were containing me inside. They had a pret ty good scheme." Majkowski didn't seem sharp even when unpressured, although a wind gusting to 20 mph didn't help. He over threw an open Patrick Scott near mid field in the second quarter and threw it behind Perry Kemp just before half time. On the next play, Sterling Sharpe dropped what would have been a 20- yard completion. Majkowski, who was making only his fourth start this season, was sensi tive to suggestions he threw poorly. "I don't know about that," he said. "I don't think it was so much me. I See Majik: Page B-2, Column 4 Majik Continued from Page B-1 don't think it was my fault. I'm not blaming anyone else; they just played really good defense." Falling into a 14-0 halftime hole forced the Pack to throw and loosened the reins on Buffalo's pass rushers. "We were in his face every play," said Bills nose tackle Fred Smerlas. "I had him about five times, and he took off on me. At one point, he said, 'Where are you coming from?' I said, 'Never mind that, just stay in one place so I can get you.'" Although Green Bay started two first-half drives inside its own 12, Majkowski didn't blame field position. "You still have to move the ball," he said. "We had too many three (downs) and outs." Although Majkowski said he had almost a thousand relatives, friends and acquaintances at the game -- most of them season-tick et holders -- he claimed he felt no extra pressure. "Once I was out there, it could have been anywhere. ... and there were no (extra) distractions this week. I had dinner with my family for two hours Saturday night, then went back to my room and stud ied." Packers coach Lindy Infante said, because of Majkowski's mo bility, he didn't contemplate repla cing him with Randy Wright. Although Majkowski was spared the embarrassment of be ing pulled, it was not a memorable return. "I was excited about coming back," he said. "I'm disappointed I, and the team, didn't have a better showing. That's the way it goes. They really manhandled us. It was an old-fashioned can-kick ing."