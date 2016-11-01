ARE LEADERS 'GOOD ENOUGH FOR BUFFALO?'

"Good Enough for Buffalo?" (Sept. 25) provoked me to write and offer the following thoughts and observations.

As in all cities, it is the political and business leaders which influence and direct the course of development. Today we seem to lack the individuals in those areas that are imaginative, assertive, farsighted and have enough civic pride to demand quality and innovative design.

There is a pervasive general attitude of "this is good enough for Buffalo." Is it a result of limited funding? Maintaining profit margins? A lack of community pride? Or a lack of understanding and appreciation of good design?

Your criticism of the Metro Rail station designs should have included most of the art work. Other examples that I find troublesome include the decision to allow a conventionally designed McDonald's restaurant to be built in the Theater District, the "McArchitecture" style design of the Elm/Oak technology corridor and the latter phases of housing developments at the Erie Basin Marina.

In general, our city has not shown strong support for the fine arts. Buffalo once had a great number of talented artists who have since departed. The Allentown Art Show is evolving into a crafts show with jewelry and coffee mug vendors.

It has been my experience that if the cost of design services is hidden in the cost of a building or furniture system, it is found to be much more palatable to people. Maybe it's due to the intangible aspects and benefits involved in providing design services.

It's also my opinion that the "one-stop shopping" approach using furniture dealers or developers/contractors, in most cases, will not afford the client with the best design solution. I don't believe there is a direct correlation between good design and exorbitant cost, but I can point to examples where efforts to spread available funds too thinly resulted in "half-baked" design solutions that don't work.

It would seem to require a better person than myself to thoroughly explain the reasons and formulate a corrective course of action for our mediocre architectural environment in Western New York, but I do know that we have many young talented architects that could have a beneficial impact if only supported by knowledgeble and sympathetic patrons.

Kenneth A. Moser

Designworks

Buffalo

BUFFALO welcomes your comments. Include an address and daytime telephone number for verification. Letters should be brief and are subject to editing and condensation. Send mail to BUFFALO, The Buffalo News, One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240.