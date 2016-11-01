IT'S TIME NFL PLAYERS JUST SAY NO TO STEROIDS

THE NFL without steroids?

I don't know if the public could accept it.

What happens when the average weight of offensive and defensive linemen drops about 15 pounds? When linebackers lose that sculpted-body look? When players stop tearing tendons because of the strain from overdeveloped muscles?

I mean, it just won't be the same old NFL we know and love anymore.

But seriously, folks: Isn't it past time the Incredible Hulks were either shipped out or forced to deflate?

Not just for the integrity of the sport (if that's not a contradiction in terms), but for the sake of the players.

The NFL, home of perhaps more steroid samplers than any sport save weightlifting, recently took a small step against the drug.

Next season, steroids will be rated the same on the NFL's scale of abuse as cocaine and other illegal substances. Second-time positives get 30 days on the sidelines.

The punishment is equivalent to a horse thief being told not to wander near the same stallion with a saddle again.

But more on that in a moment.

Athletes like steroids because they increase muscle mass and improve performance.

SHORT-TERM side effects, however, include aggressive, even antisocial, behavior (on Hitler's instructions, steroid shots were given to German infantrymen); paranoia; muscle spasms; impotence; hair growth; bone brittleness (hence, stress fractures) and testicle shrinkage.

Users who ignore those blinking lights open the door to heart and liver problems.

The drug, according to Dr. Robert Voy, the U.S. Olympic Committee's chief medical officer, is "Psychologically and physiologically addictive . . . the body builds up a need for steroids. And when athletes lose muscle (after quitting), it's often hard for them to accept."

A personal account of steroid-inflicted hell is given by former South Carolina lineman Tommy Chaikin in the Oct. 24 issue of Sports Illustrated.

For amusement, Chaikin took to head-butting car windshields, picking fights in bars, firing guns and, once, pulling a loaded shotgun on a pizza delivery boy.

The anxiety the drug produced increased until the day he locked himself in a room and held a gun under his chin. Fortunately, his father came and took him to the hospital.

Granted, not everyone who takes the drug ends up contemplating suicide. Neither, however, is anyone immune to its nasty effects.

NFL COMMISSIONER Pete Rozelle says he would crack down harder on the drug if not for objections about random testing from, of all quarters, the NFL Players Association.

The NFLPA is crying civil liberties. When a policy is designed to protect a player from his worst impulses, as well as cleanse the sport, the NFLPA should take its semantics elsewhere.

What have steroids brought? Players willing to sacrifice health to improve performance or prolong careers. The word is pathetic.

Does the sight of chemically pumped-up athletes bashing heads qualify as entertainment? Not, one hopes, in a supposedly enlightened society.

Then again, sports is a mighty mass opiate. Maybe the majority of fans don't care what the players do to themselves, as long as they perform every week.

In any case, the league's rules and prohibitions should be designed to protect the players, not to increase injury and condone self-abuse.

Get steroids out of the NFL and average player weight and speed drop a bit, cheap shots decrease and athletes have one fewer means by which to ruin their health.

The game, relatively, stays the same.

As it stands now, any player who puts on 20 pounds of muscle in the off-season is put on the Suspects' List. Even those who did it solely with their Dan Lurie barbell set.

Eliminating steroids, besides weeding out the abusers, removes the cloud of suspicion from the innocent.

What is the NFL waiting for?