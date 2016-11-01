HONG KONG BROKER BUY ROBLIN MACHINES

Machinery and equipment in the bankrupt Roblin Industries steel plant in Dunkirk has been sold for an undisclosed price to a Hong Kong broker who plans to advertise them for resale. The sale was announced Thurs day, but a dismantling company from Houston, owned by a former Dunkirk resident, already has moved in and begun to remove the machinery, which has been ly ing idle at the Roberts Road plant for the last two years.

The Hong Kong broker's time table anticipates that the equip ment will be sold by early Decem ber, dismantling will begin in January and the job completed by next June 30. The Chautauqua County Indus trial Development Agency, which announced the sale, said that "the total dismantling job will bring about $1 million to Dunkirk in wages, materials and services." Last May, sale of the rolling mill equipment to a trader from Manila fell through after The Buf falo News revealed that the dis mantling work was to be done by Chinese laborers rather than hir ing local union labor. At the time, Louis J. Thomas, New York State Director of the United Steelworkers of America blasted the proposal as "adding in sult to injury." More than 400 people lost their jobs when the plant closed in November of 1986. George Potter, a Canadian citi zen and chairman of Mideco Far East Ltd., who had offices in both the Philippines and Hong Kong, had purchased the equipment for more than $1 million from the trustees of the bankrupt company. He was negotiating to sell it to the People's Republic of China and had applied to the state Labor Department to import the Chinese laborers for the tear down work. Thursday, Thomas said the most recent sale was "news" to him. "The last I knew," he said, "there was some possibility of the entire facility being sold to some one who would start it up again." The new owner of the equip ment is Yui Wick Co. Ltd. of Hong Kong. It has hired Champi on Machinery Handlers of Hous ton for general cleanup, updating machinery blueprints and marking the equipment for eventual dis mantling and reassembly. Ronald Krist, president of Champion, said Thursday that "the people who eventually buy the equipment will probably hire us to supervise the dismantling and then, the reassembly wherever the equipment is shipped to." He did expect that the future buyer "would send in their own engineers to oversee the work so they know the equipment." "We will be using local labor," he said repeatedly. Krist denied there is any con nection between Potter and Yui Wick, but that could not be inde pendently confirmed. The cleanup crew didn't come from the union hall. "You know, they are relatives and friends we had here," Krist said. He refused to comment on who would be hired to do the disman tling. "That will be up to whoever buys the equipment," he said, "but I am sure we won't have any prob lems." Krist, who lived in Dunkirk for 25 years before moving to Hous ton, pointed out that 27 local peo ple have been hired for the clean up work and security at the steel plant. He said that his company has dismantled plants for several for eign as well as domestic brokers. Yui Wick, he continued, "has bought and sold plants all over the world." "Right now, they are very ac tive on the American-Mexican border. This equipment might go to China ... It might go to South Korea or maybe some other small country," he said. David Dawson, director of the Chautauqua County IDA, said his agency is "hopeful that once the equipment is removed, the build ing can be used by other potential employers. In its present state, it isn't feasible to move in a new employer."