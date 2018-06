Dale H. Hess and his bride, the former Linda M. Wrench, are at home in Wilson after a trip to the Pocono Mountains. Their marriage took place Sept. 24 in St. Stephen Catholic Church on Grand Island. Leo F. Caverly gave his granddaughter in marriage. Mrs. Rita Wrench of Grand Island and the late John W. Wrench are parents of the bride. The bridegroom is the son of Mrs. Myrna E. Powless of Wilson.