EXPRESSWAY OPENS WITHOUT FANFARE

The long-delayed 6.7-mile Southern Tier Expressway section was finally opened today without the official fanfare that had been scheduled for Monday. Jack Klimczak, project engineer for the State Department of Transportation, said con struction crews this morning removed the con crete barriers across the expressway ramps at West Five Mile Road and Route 219.

The $26 million project that includes 1,800-feet long twin bridges over Old Route 17, Conrail tracks, the Allegheny River and South Nine Mile Road, has been under con struction almost four years. The gap had existed since 1972, when the adjoining section from the east was completed. Construction was held up by a succession of environmental and funding problems as well as litigation involving the acquisition of rights of way through Seneca Indian Reservation properties. The original plan called for ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremonies at 11 a.m. Monday. The double span was to be christened as the Cattaraugus County Veterans Memorial Bridge by uniformed delegation from 17 patriotic or ganizations. However, on Thursday, DOT's Buffalo of fice canceled the arrangements for the celebra tion in which two high school bands and 14 color guards also were to have participated. They blamed the inability of "many digni taries" to accept their invitations and a delay in completing minor last-hour construction de hout Fanfare tails. However, reports persisted that Seneca Indians, through whose reservation the ex pressway passes, were to stage a protest dem onstration at the ceremonial site. A DOT spokesman acknowledged that agen cy personnel has heard the reports, but denied that they had no connection with the cancella tion. High Seneca officials declined comment. In reaction to a suggestion that the bridge dedication be rescheduled to Nov. 11, County American Legion Commander John Sampson, a co-chairman, said that he has advised his fellow Legionnaires to "forget the whole thing for the time being." He pointed out that most patriotic organizations hold their own commu nity Veterans Day observances at 11 a.m. on that date.