HOFFORD IS ECLAIMED, ASSIGNED TO AMERKS

Sabres General Manager Gerry Meehan said the Sabres had reclaimed defenseman Jim Hofford from the Los Angeles Kings Thursday and reassigned him to Rochester in the American Hockey League.

Hofford was claimed during the Oct. 3 waiver draft, but under the new draft rules a team that claims a player must keep him on the NHL roster or offer him back to the claiming club before assigning him to the minors. Los Angeles had wanted to send Hoffard to New Haven in the AHL, but Meehan said the Sabres exercised their rights and claimed him.

An Amerks spokesman said that Hofford would not only be back with the Amerks, but will again be their captain. Right winger Jim Jackson had been named captain when Hofford left, but said Hofford deserves the honor.