OWNERS REJECT $12 MILLION BID FOR DIAMOND FOR DIAMOND

The failure of a flawless golden-hued diamond the size of an egg to fetch a price at auction that its owners would accept is no indication that the diamond market is weakening, say officials at Christie's auction house.

The world's second-largest diamond, weighing 407.48 carats, was withdrawn from the auction block Wednesday after a $12 million bid was rejected, officials said.

The bid, the highest ever at an auction for a gem, was made by Theodore Horovitz, a Geneva jeweler, Christie's said.

Francis Curiel, head of Christie's jewelry department, said of the diamond: "A stone of this color and extraordinary size has never been sold at auction before and it seems clear that, because of its uniqueness, the owners place a value on it higher than the market was willing to pay.

"The fact that the diamond didn't find a buyer is no reflection on the state of the diamond market, which is extremely strong."

The giant diamond was offered for sale by New York jewelry dealers Marvin Samuels and Louis Glick and the Zale Corp., a Dallas-based jewelry retail chain. Zale purchased it as an uncut 890-carat stone in 1984.

The egg-size diamond was described as the largest ever offered at a public auction. It is second in size only to the 530.20-carat Cullinan I, which is set in Britain's Imperial Sceptre as part of the Crown Jewels.

The diamond was fashioned over three years by the sawing method, using a copper blade encrusted with tiny diamonds.