PARADE WILL HIGHLIGHT SCHOOL BOARD CONCLAVE

A parade of marching bands, featuring groups from public schools throughout the eight-county Western New York area, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday beginning at Memorial Auditorium. It will proceed on Franklin Street to Franklin and Tupper streets.

The parade is scheduled in conjunction with the New York State School Boards Association's annual convention, which is expected to draw 5,000 delegates to Buffalo this Thursday through Sunday, said Edward J. Sakowski, executive director of the Erie County Association of School Boards.

In addition, musical groups from area schools will perform at the Seneca Mall, Thruway Mall, Niagara Square and Theater Place.

At the Seneca Mall, performances will be held from 11 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday; from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday; from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday; and from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

At the Thruway Mall, there will be performances from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Niagara Square will be the site of shows from 10 to 11 a.m. and from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday; and from 11 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday.

Theater Place will host performances from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.