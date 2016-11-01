BLUE SHIELD SET FOR COVERAGE OF MAMMOGRAMS

Blue Shield of Western New York has decided to pay the cost of routine mammograms beginning Nov. 1, 2 1/2 months earlier than mandated by the state.

Blue Shield also will offer full coverage to women of all ages as long as they use a participating Blue Shield physician. The state is requiring health insurance carriers to provide benefits to women 49 years and older in both their individual and group policies issued or reissued after next Jan. 15.

The annual breast X-rays are effective in discovering small breast cancers before they are evident in a self-exam.