AWESOME TASK MELDS INDIVIDUALS INTO A JURY

BOUND BY AN oath and bonded by a common cause, they now were jurors, the underpinnings of a less than perfect system. They, and they alone, would establish the guilt or the innocence of the man sitting before them at the defense table.

Picked from their peers by lot, they now had become a jury of his peers, the impartial judges of fact. And in the end, they will speak indivisibly as in "We, the jury," and not "I, the juror."

In the end, the prisoner sitting before them will be the prosecution's cold, calculating murderer of a little boy or the defense lawyer's victim of a tragic accident. He cannot be a little of each, just as he cannot be a little bit guilty or a little bit innocent.

Those distinct battle lines were carefully and dramatically drawn Monday by prosecution and defense attorneys in their opening remarks at the murder trial of David Hinchy.

The people, represented by Assistant District Attorney Russell P. Buscaglia, and defense counsel Mark M. Jasen agree only that Hinchy, 24, is accused of killing Jesse Powers, 8, on July 30, 1987, and that the boy was choked to death in a box car in Buffalo's Riverside area.

This society imposes a sanctity on the life of a child, and its threshold of tolerance for killing one of them is very low.

JESSE POWERS' legacy has left no shades of gray in the trial of David Hinchy, and it is so evident in the courtroom where it has come down to a confrontation between legal advocates Buscaglia and Jasen.

Their styles remain demonstrably different. Their clashes in weeks of preliminary hearings have made them legal foes, if not downright enemies.

The appearance of animosity and an uneasiness between them make it a come-see trial.

Buscaglia is a man of passion, an artful dramatist. Always, in his opening remarks, the victim was "little Jesse Powers."

With a flair that riveted this jury's attention, Buscaglia would hold his arms as if he was carrying a child, and then walking a few steps, he would make it appear as if he was dumping the child into some tall weeds. That, he said, was what David Hinchy did to "little Jesse Powers" after he choked and beat him to death.

"After he killed him, Hinchy said he loved him. Then he carried his body and dumped it in the weeds," he said. In one dramatic moment, Buscaglia tried vividly to describe "little Jesse's" final moments, claiming that Hinchy "did not choke him once, he did not choke him twice, he did not choke him three times, he did not choke him four times, he did not choke him five times.

"He did it six times to little Jesse Powers."

DEFENSE COUNSEL Jasen, a legal scholar and the son of one -- retired State Court of Appeals Judge Matthew Jasen -- predictably offered a scholarly opening, tied tightly to medical testimony and his own sharp ability to simplify the subject's complicated terminology.

Beware, he warned jurors, of witnesses who witnessed nothing.

And beware, he warned, of Russell Buscaglia, "who is trying to lead you down the garden path."

From Buscaglia's lurid description of a Hinchy who stalked "little Jesse" so that he could kill him, to Jasen's description of the killing as "horseplay" that somehow went wrong, this jury began its long journey Monday to find truth, to apply the law and to preserve a fragile system.

And they will learn, as many jurors have learned in the past, that adversarial proceedings in which two remarkable young lawyers use all of the skills of their profession make their task a complicated one indeed. But that, in a sense, is what makes the system work.