REPUTATIONS ARE BUILT ON JETS' GRAVE

It's said Jimmy Hoffa, who went for a ride a decade ago and never came back, is buried in the marshes within sight of the Meadowlands sports complex. The skeptics say it's a New Jersey fairy tale.

There isn't much doubt about the New York Jets.

The Jets were executed and buried in the west end zone at Giants Stadium Monday night in full view of a capacity crowd and millions of television viewers from coast to coast.

The Buffalo Bills did it all. They were the hit men, the embalmers and, finally, the pall bearers.

The eerie thing is this game didn't go according to plan for the Bills. The plan was to run the football, play somewhat conservatively, run some clock, establish a little ball-control tone to the game.

You know the drill.

"One thing we had to do," explained quarterback Jim Kelly, "was mix it up."

On their first possession, the Bills drove to the New York 17. On went the starched collar, the high-button shoes, the pin-striped suit and sincere necktie. Two inside runs gained only five yards and Buffalo settled for Scott Norwood's 30-yard field goal.

After that, however, things began to change. Into the garage went the Ford Tempo and out came the Porsche.

Kelly scorched the turf with a 65-yard touchdown pass to Andre Reed, then used a bank shot to Flip Johnson for a 66-yard touchdown.

The Bills scored touchdowns on the four possessions following the field goal and the only touch of conservatism was the extra points. By the time the half expired, the Bills had scored points on all but one of their possessions.

"We wanted to prove to everybody that we can play with anybody," said Kelly, who, like most of the Bills, was playing in his first Monday extravaganza.

The Jets were stunned. By the expressions under their face bars, you would have thought they had been sentenced to six months on the New Jersey Turnpike.

"This team is kind of dazed right now," admitted rookie safety Erik McMillan.

The Jets never had lost a Monday night game at home in six previous contests. Worse, from their point of view, they had come into this game two-point favorites to insert some semblance of competition back into the Eastern Division of the American Football Conference.

Instead, the Bills hammered them back into the pack. Miami moved up to second place as a result of the Jets' incineration, but the Dolphins remain two games behind Buffalo.

Our Heroes can take a huge step toward blowing open the race by defeating a third straight division opponent Sunday when they meet New England at Rich.

But first, grant them a few days to bask in the Monday night glow.

It was a night for fertilizing reputations. Kelly sprinkled plenty of Rapid-Gro on Reed's. If Andre is on the beach at Waikiki next February, preparing to play in the Pro Bowl, he can thank Kelly's selection of targets on the receiver's night on the national stage.

There are many NFL receivers who won't enjoy an entire game during their career like the 30 minutes Reed had in the first half. Kelly sought him out in the priority situations. The kid from Kutztown State caught seven passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

"Andre has been great all the time," Kelly told the media horde. "It's just that he didn't get the notoriety other players did."

If Reed has Kelly to thank, Bruce Smith should at least send a get-well card to Jeff Criswell, who had the most hopeless assignment of the night -- trying to block the Bills' all-pro defensive end.

Bruce looked like Magic Johnson playing one-on-one basketball against Dom DeLuise.

The officials had to allow Criswell to get away with some holding in order to keep Ken O'Brien, the Jets' quarterback, from being torn limb from limb.

Kelly put himself up there with the NFL's elite quarterbacks by his performance. He looked like an $8 million passer for a lot of people who had never seen him play in the NFL before. He had 261 yards by halftime.

It was Buffalo's second straight offensive explosion, stifling some complaints the Bills were an interesting defensive team that really didn't possess much of an attack.

The game was such a mismatch that it turned ugly early in the third quarter.

At least four fights raged in the stands while the officials hemmed and hawed over an instant replay of an out-of-bounds kickoff. "I told the other players, 'Let's forget about the game and tape the fights,' " said Kelly. "I've never seen anything like it."

That was followed by several lusty choruses of "Joe Must Go!!" -- an off-key critique of the work of Jets coach Joe Walton.

When the Jets' fans were not pummeling each other, they amused themselves by bouncing around a huge, air-filled plastic pumpkin -- until it was confiscated by security guards.

That set up a stadium-wide chant of "We want the pumpkin." Things were getting so messy that security returned the pumpkin to the crowd as a pacifier.

On a night when their football team got its head handed to it, an ersatz jack-o'-lantern was about the only consolation prize the Jets loyalists could find.