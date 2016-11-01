E. Veronica Kraft, 91, of Morgan Drive died Monday (Oct. 17, 1988) in Mount St. Mary's Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Peter's Catholic Church, Center Street, after prayers at 8:45 in the Rhoney Funeral Home, 1124 Ontario Ave., Niagara Falls. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

A native of Kersey, Pa., she came to Niagara Falls in 1900 and lived in the area of 12th and Niagara streets until 1972, when she moved to James Avenue. Mrs. Kraft moved to Lewiston a year ago.

Her husband, Ernest E. Kraft, died in 1967.

Survivors include two sons, James F. of Mobile, Ala., and Charles W.; a daughter, Emma O'Dea; nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.