INJURED MOTORIST IS FOUND IN FIELD

A Town of Allegany motorist may have been left helpless with serious accident injuries in a field off Five Mile Road for about nine hours Sunday until she was discovered by a neighbor.

Olean-based state police identified the victim as Cindi M. Appolsen, 28, of Allegany RD 2, who was transferred to Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo, after emergency treatment in Olean General Hospital.

Trooper Sergio Hernandez reported that a preliminary diagnosis listed head injuries and multiple body injuries.

Hernandez said he found indications that her northbound car had crossed the center line, ran about 280 feet into a field and overturned on its right side after hitting two trees.

The woman, who was alone, was found shortly before noon in underbrush 44 feet from the wreckage. Hernandez said he was unable to determine whether she had been thrown from the car or was able to crawl there.

He also interviewed a nearby resident who reported hearing "a noise" about 2:30 a.m. but saw nothing in the darkness when he investigated.