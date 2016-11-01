ESTEE LAUDER ON TOP

The Estee Lauder cosmetics company is the largest U.S. business run by a woman, according to Savvy magazine.

Estee Lauder, chairman of the company, heads the magazine's annual list of women business owners, which appears in the November issue. The cosmetics company's 1987 revenues were estimated at $1.5 billion.

Katharine Graham, chairman and chief executive of The Washington Post Co., ranked second. The media company reported revenues of $1.3 billion in 1987. Lauder and Graham have held the top two spots since 1984, when Savvy began its listing.

Clothing manufacturer Liz Claiborne Inc., headed by Elizabeth Claiborne Ortenberg appeared third on the list, with revenues of $1.05 billion.