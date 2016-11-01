WOMAN SENTENCED IN INFANT DEATH

Beverly A. Miller, 34, will serve at least 4 years, 8 months in state prison in the suffocation death of a year-old infant for whom she was baby-sitting at her home in Le Roy.

Mrs. Miller was led from Genesee County Court in tears Wednesday after hearing Judge John A. Dillon impose the near-maximum sentence of up to 14 years.

She was convicted in August of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Crystal Murray of Pavilion on June 1, 1987. She had been baby-sitting for Crystal and her older sister for several months while the mother, Ellen Murray, was at work.

Mrs. Miller had been free on $30,000 bail but was remanded to sheriff's custody Wednesday. Gary A. Horton of the public defender's office said he would file an appeal, but Dillon denied a stay of sentence.

Mrs. Murray, who was in court Wednesday, said she was satisfied with the sentence.

Mrs. Miller has five children. The Department of Social Services has been working with her under a Family Court order that prohibits her from being alone with any child.