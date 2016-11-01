SMITH'S STATUS FOR BEARS GAME UNDETERMINED

Although Bruce Smith no longer is hospitalized, the Buffalo Bills did not know Monday whether the NFL would lift its substance-abuse suspension in time for the defensive end to play this weekend against the Chicago Bears.

Smith's 30-day suspension, which began two days before the Bills' Sept. 4 regular-season opener against Minnesota, is scheduled to expire Sunday, the day of the Bears' game.

However, the NFL, in the cases of Bills running back Robb Riddick and other players, has established a precedent for permitting players to return to practice four days before their suspensions are due to be lifted. Therefore, there is speculation Smith could be practicing with the Bills by Wednesday.

"I'm neither optimistic nor pessimistic (that Smith will practice Wednesday)," Bills General Manager Bill Polian said. "I trust, implicitly, in the judgment of Dr. (Forest) Tennant (the head of the NFL's substance-abuse policy), of the commissioner and of the league office staff involved with this policy. Whatever they decide is fine with me.

"I'm not going to speculate, worry or lose sleep over it."

Polian did say it has been the practice of the league to notify the teams and their suspended players of its plans before the suspensions are due to expire.

"I have not been notified of any change in Bruce's status," Polian said. "I expect that we and Bruce Smith will be notified at whatever time Dr. Tennant and the commissioner and the commissioner's people deem appropriate.

"The people I've dealt with in the league office have been nothing but supportive and cooperative. They've given great advice and given great counsel."

Smith was released from Buffalo's Bry-Lin Hospitals over the weekend. It is known he has been undergoing treatment for psychological addiction to one of the illegal drugs on the NFL's list of forbidden substances. The two psychologically addictive illegal drugs on the list are cocaine and marijuana.

"Dr. Tennant and our in-house consultant spoke and deemed it appropriate that Bruce be released," Polian said.

Smith has begun individual workouts -- running and weight-lifting -- away from the Bills' practice facilities, per league orders.

Polian and Bills coach Marv Levy spoke with the defensive end while he was hospitalized, and have met with him since his release.

"Speaking with no medical background and only personally, as someone who likes Bruce Smith as a person very much, I was encouraged," Polian said. "I saw the Bruce Smith that I know -- an upbeat guy who wants to get back and wants to be part of this team and wants to do what he does best. And I view that as a positive.

"Physically, he seems to be in good condition. As far as playing is concerned, only time will tell on ndetermined

that."

As far as Levy could tell, Smith's body looked every bit as "lean and hard" as it did before his suspension.

"He doesn't appear to have gained a lot of weight or anything," Levy said. "His frame of mind appeared to be very good. Like any guy coming out of the hospital, he felt good to be out. He was very responsive and clear in expressing himself. I said, 'You've probably missed (playing),' and he sort of rolled his eyes as if to say, 'You don't know how much.'

"He was, in every respect, like you would hope to see him under such a circumstance. And Bruce, to his credit, went in, subscribed to the treatment and cooperated. He's doing all that can be asked, under the circumstances, from his end to overcome."

Appearances aside, Levy said a decision on whether Smith would play this weekend, if his suspension were to be lifted, probably wouldn't be made until the day before the game.

"That's why the league gives you a (one-week) roster exemption (for the suspended player) -- to find out how ready the guy is," the coach said. "We'd have to determine, after he joins us and we see how he's moving, whether to lift the roster exemption or not."

Levy said he didn't see the possibility of Smith's return having a negative impact on the 4-0 Bills.

"I think the players will welcome him back. I think they'd be glad to see him back."