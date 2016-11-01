REEKIE HAS SURGERY ON AILING KNEE

Veteran defenseman Joe Reekie underwent surgery Monday on his ailing left knee, the Buffalo Sabres announced.

Reekie had been bothered by knee problems since Nov. 15, 1987. He had spent all of the off-season recovering from a fractured kneecap and was held out of training camp this fall after Sabres' team physicians took a dim view of the current state of his knee.

There was no immediate word about when Reekie might return, but on Friday his agent said the rehabilitation time could extend anywhere from six weeks to three months.

The Sabres received more favorable reports on other injured players. Center Christian Ruuttu, who injured a knee Thursday in an exhibition against Washington at Norfolk, Va., is still out of the lineup and listed day-to-day, but left wing/center Adam Creighton (knee) and right wing Jan Ludvig (knee) have been given permission to resume skating. Wingers Ray Sheppard (back) and Kevin Maguire (ribs) have also been cleared to resume workouts.

The Sabres have released winger Allan MacIssac, defenseman Miguel Baldris and goaltender Wade Flaherty.

MacIssac was the Sabres' 12th choice, the 232nd player taken overall in the 1987 entry draft. Baldris was the team's seventh pick, the 110th player taken in the 1986 draft. Flaherty was the team's ninth pick in the 1988 draft, the 181st player taken overall.

The Sabres today were to host national anthem auditions from 11 a.m until 5 p.m. in Memorial Auditorium. Anyone interested in carrying a tune for the National Hockey League club is invited to attend.

A free intrasquad scrimmage is set for 7:30 tonight at the Aud. Door prizes, including two trips to Florida and two mini-pack ticket packages, will be given away at that time. Sabres ticket personnel were to be on hand from 11 a.m. until scrimmage time for anyone seeking to examine seats available on a season-ticket or mini-pack purchase plan.