BRANDEIS UNIT TO HEAR TALK BY ANN EDWARDS

Ann Edwards of WKBW-TV will talk about her trip to Europe with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra when the Music Appreciation study group of Buffalo Chapter, Brandeis University National Women's Committee, meets Oct. 5 at 1:30 p.m. in the home of Hilda Bleichfeld in Buffalo.

The chapter's "Pizzazz With Paint" study group will learn how to create designs on T-shirts, blouses and other wearing apparel at 10 a.m. meetings Oct. 12, 19 and 26 in the home of Donna Goldman in West Amherst and Oct. 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 1 in Janet Fein's home in Williamsville. Mary Lou Rosenblatt will be the instructor.

Ruth Lippes is coordinator of the CPR study group which will meet Oct. 5 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. Techniques in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the Heimlich maneuver will be taught by a certified instructor and those completing the course will receive certification.

Lolee Daniels, librarian, will lead a discussion at a meeting of Brandeis Brieflets study group Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m. in her home in Williamsville. "Modern Women in Contemporary Literature" will be the topic.

Liz Kolken of the Quaker Bonnet food specialty shop will show ways to cook around health problems when "How to Say No When You Mean Yes" study group meets Oct. 10 at 10:30 a.m. in the shop.

Martin Baum, real estate attorney, will speak on pros and cons of condominium living when "The Best Is Yet to Come" study group meets Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. in the home of Janice Robins in Williamsville.

Beginner's Canasta study group will meet weekly in the home of instructor Blanche Hopkins starting Oct. 6 at 1 p.m.