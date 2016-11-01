AURORA APPROVES PLAN TO EXTEND WATER DISTRICT

The Aurora Town Board Monday evening authorized Supervisor Henry Hager to sign a contract for engineering plans for the extension of Water District 6 along Route 16 from the Route 400 overpass to Blakeley Road.

It also approved the extension of Water District 235 north of the Village of East Aurora.

Hager announced that the Town of Orchard Park has completed its plan for the water system that will tie into Aurora District 10 on the west side of town. R&D Engineering will do the survey and design for both towns, he said.

Assuming the issuing of bonds for the project is not delayed, bids on the work will be received late this year and construction could begin in the spring.

The board received a commitment from the Erie County Water Authority to construct a 12-inch transmission line on Ellicott Road as part of the District 10 project.

Residents of Davis Road between Route 20A and Jewett-Holmwood Road have contacted the town about extending the District 10 water line to provide service on their road, Hager said. He explained that the extension would have to be made after the completion of the new district.

In other business, Hager reported on plans for a drainage system through the Town Park at South and Olean streets to alleviate the problems that occur on Olean Street after heavy rainfalls. The Village of East Aurora will be granted an easement for a culvert that will carry the flow to Cazenovia Creek.

The board also:

Announced that a consolidated voter registration in the town will be held in the Town Hall, 5 S. Grove St., East Aurora, rather than in individual voting districts. Hours will be 1 to 9 p.m. Oct. 13, 14 and 15.

Scheduled a public hearing on the preliminary 1989 budget and fire protection contracts for 8 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Town Hall.

Appointed Margaret Fletcher and Dolores Rosiere to the Youth Services Board for the remainder of the year.