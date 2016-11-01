STATE SENATE'S GOP BEGINS JOSTLING AT TOP

Senate Republicans, confident of holding their majority after the November elections, are turning their attention to the intraparty "chess game" of who will fill the chamber's most prominent leadership posts.

The reshuffling of committee chairmanships is bound to be the most interesting topic of discussion when the Senate reconvenes Tuesday for an abbreviated session to vote on a backlog of confirmations.

Sen. Ralph Marino, R-Oyster Bay, has been virtually anointed as successor to retiring Majority Leader Warren Anderson, R-Binghamton, and colleagues are curious how they fit into his plans.

Marino will have extraordinary powers in January when he takes possession of Anderson's suite of offices beside the Senate chamber on the Capitol's third floor.

Besides acting as traffic cop over all legislation as Rules Committee chairman and chief negotiator with the Assembly and Gov. Cuomo, he also will dispense the ultimate patronage of installing his choices as committee chairmen.

Marino has indicated that, unlike his Assembly counterpart, Speaker Melvin Miller, D-Brooklyn, who rose to that leadership post in 1987, he will not clean house and oust anybody who did not support his selection as majority leader. But there are some key positions over which many senators agree Marino will move to consolidate his control.

"There will probably be more changes than people think," said Sen. Dale Volker, R-Depew, the influential Codes Committee chairman. "The majority leader always brings in some of his own people."

Two of the biggest plums considered ripe for picking are the chairmanship of the Finance Committee, now held by veteran Sen. John Marchi, R-Staten Island, and the deputy majority leader post, occupied by Sen. John Dunne, R-Garden City.

By tradition, the majority leader picks a deputy from a different region of the state than his own, thereby dictating that Dunne, who opposed Marino for the top job, probably will be replaced. Both lawmakers are from Long Island.

"It looks like Ralph has some difficult choices to make," said Sen. Jess Present of Jamestown. "He has to keep in mind the need for geographic balance."

Sen. Tarky Lombardi, R-Syracuse, the Health Committee chairman and one of Marino's earliest supporters among upstate senators, is considered the top contender for either of the two top leadership spots below Marino.

However, Lombardi carries some political baggage.

He has stirred controversy for successfully obtaining state funds for a parochial school in Syracuse, for holding stock in drug companies while chairman of the Senate Health Committee and for sponsoring legislation to turn over the state barge canal terminal in Syracuse to the city so it could be used in a mall developed by Syracuse-based Pyramid Cos., which his law firm represents.

Another contender for promotion is Sen. Ronald Stafford, R-Plattsburgh, who heads the Senate Judiciary Committee.

But before anyone steps into the powerful Finance Committee job, Marino would have to persuade the venerable Marchi, a 35-year Senate veteran to step down.

Because the majority leader traditionally exerts considerable influence over the Finance Committee, some suggest Marchi, 66, might stay on one more term with the understanding he will not run for re-election in 1990.