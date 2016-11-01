WIFE'S PERSEVERANCE REWARDED AS COUPLE WINS TOP JINGO PRIZE

George Dischinger of Williamsville said he played JINGO forever but gave up two months ago because he never won.

Not wanting to break luck's momentum, Dischinger's wife, Lois, started playing, and as fate would have it, her entry was selected for this week's top prize.

Mrs. Dischinger and a guest will travel to Vail, Colo., courtesy of USAir. USAir currently serves more than 130 cities across the United States and Canada.

Luxury accommodations await them at the Westin Hotel, Vail, one of the world's foremost year-round resorts. The Westin Hotel features 202 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, fine dining in the hotel's three restaurants, and the Cascade Club, an exceptional sports, fitness and spa center, located adjacent to the hotel and available to all guests.

In addition, this prize includes $500 and a Hertz rental car. Hertz offers in-airport locations and a wide variety of late model cars.

Other top prize-winners this week include:

Alex Olivieri of Depew, an RCA camcorder and case.

Mavis Walker of Orchard Park, $500 in cash.

Frank Prenzyna of Cowlesville, $400 appliance certificate.

Madeleine Robillard of Amherst, a jewelry certificate valued at $300.

Olivieri told The Buffalo News that he has been playing SUPER JINGO from the beginning. "I've never won, though," he said. "In fact, I've never won anything."

Encouraged by his first victory, Olivieri added, "I've got another JINGO entry right here ready to go."

Mrs. Walker was thrilled to learn that her $500 prize was cold, hard cash.

"I have so many things I can do with it," said Mrs. Walker.

Like this week's top-prize winner, a change in the JINGO player in the Prenzyna household produced a winner.

"My wife always played," Prenzyna told The News. "She's won smaller prizes, but now I'm the one who plays."

He added that the $400 appliance certificate will come in handy. "We do need a refrigerator," he said.

Mrs. Robillard really has her daughter to thank for her good fortune this week in SUPER JINGO.

"I've played for a long time," she said, "but then I gave up. Then my daughter told me that someone had won on my street and that I should start playing again. I've been playing now for three weeks."

Good luck will visit 95 other households today.

If your name is listed to receive movie passes, a family photo portrait, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra tickets, tickets to the Studio Arena Theatre or a Sunday brunch-for-two certificate, remember, it is not necessary to phone or visit The News to receive your prize. It will be mailed to you.

Game cards for SUPER JINGO Game 324 can be found in today's TV Topics on Page 16.