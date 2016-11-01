BUFFALO ST. IS 30-7 LOSER TO CORTLAND

Unbeaten Cortland State (3-0) lived up to its third-place ranking in ECAC Upstate Division III Saturday by defeating Buffalo State, 30-7, before 1,824 fans at Coyer Field, but the Bengals weren't embarrassed as were the Red Dragons' previous victims.

The Bengals, who trailed 17-7 until midway in the third quarter when a fumble killed their hopes, picked up 82 net yards rushing against a Cortland defense which had held its two previous opponents (Hobart and Wilkes) to a net rushing total of 12 yards.

Gareth Grayson scored on runs of six and three yards while Ken Williams tallied on runs of 14 and 42 and Ted Nagengast kicked a 36-yard field goal and added three of four extra-point kicks to lead the Red Dragons.

Grayson rushed for 201 yards, Williams picked up 88, Mike Anderson added 58 and quarterback Rich Keefer completed 16 of 28 passes for 215 yards to give the Red Dragons 577 net yards total offense to the Bengals' 223.

Garnell Gladden, a 215-pound junior tailback from Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse, again led the Bengal ground game, carrying eight times for 68 net yards, including his 59-yard touchdown run to open the second half. Dale Brown kicked the extra point.

Bengal fullback Gary Stenzel (North Tonawanda) added 41 yards on six rushes, while quarterback Jeff Shearer (Lancaster) completed 11 of 27 passes for 115 yards.

Cortland's strong safety, Dave Mancuso, led the defense with nine tackles while free safety John Michno (Sweet Home) had three tackles.

The Bengal defensive star was Tim Gallagher, a 5-foot-8, 190-pound linebacker from St. Francis, who had five unassisted tackles and 14 assists and leads the team with a three-game total of 39.

The Bengals (1-2) play at Brockport at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.