CONSERVATIVES ORDERED TO REORGANIZE AGAIN

A judge Thursday ordered the Erie County Conservative Party to hold a second reorganizational meeting to decide its leadership.

State Supreme Court Justice Vincent E. Doyle voided Joseph F. Kelly's election Tuesday night as party chairman for the next two years but gave Kelly permission to call the new vote.

Doyle ruled Kelly was elected interim party chairman properly at a July 19 session at which Fred F. Vidal was ousted from the post, so Kelly can call the new meeting.

But he also ruled Kelly and other party leaders erred last week in giving members of the party only four days' notice for the vote, instead of the party-mandated five-day notice for such meetings.

In a ruling that gave partial victories to both the Vidal and Kelly forces, Doyle also ordered Vidal and treasurer Bernadine Ginter, a Vidal loyalist, to turn over all party financial records and bank books and documents to the Kelly-controlled executive committee.

Gregory L. Davis, Kelly's attorney, said Kelly will call a second reorganizational meeting within the next week and give party members at least six days notice.

Davis said the timing error was an oversight caused by the efforts of Kelly and other party officials to get notices of the meeting mailed to members.

Ronald P. Bennett, Vidal's lawyer, said he will appeal Doyle's ruling on the question of who has a legitimate right to oversee party affairs for the time being.

The substance of Vidal's unsuccessful efforts to get the court to bar the Tuesday vote before it took place organizeAgainis his claim that Kelly forces improperly ousted him without a valid legal reason.

Bennett insisted Vidal, who had planned to step down from the party post this month anyway due to poor health, could only be removed on allegations of corruption or misconduct. No such allegations were lodged, Bennett said.

Tuesday afternoon, Doyle heard arguments and had ruled that there was no legal basis for halting the impending reorganizational session. After reviewing party records, he found the five-day notice requirement.

Doyle ruled the July 19 election of Kelly was conducted under party rules. He also noted the party filed a certification of election marking Kelly's elevation on Aug. 2 with the county Board of Elections.