AROUND AND ABOUT

Jeff Brummer, who starred for Canisius College and played for the All Around champion Amherst Rooties of The Buffalo News Suburban Baseball Association, signed a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bob Miske, the Dodgers' area scout, said the 6-foot, 180-pound Brummer, an outfielder/first baseman, will report to the Dodgers' spring training camp at Vero Beach, Fla., and likely will be assigned to a Class A team in Florida or California.

Brummer, a Sweet Home graduate, batted .287 for Canisius last spring after transferring from the University of Buffalo. He scored 19 runs, second on the squad, shared team honors in stolen bases with 17 and made only two errors in 68 chances while starring defensively in center field.

The left-handed hitter batted .464 as the Rooties went 21-2-1 in the regular season this summer. He stole 26 bases in 27 attempts, hit five home runs and drove in 21 runs. In eight playoff games, he hit .450, stole eight bases and scored 10 runs.

He was also a member of the Western Region's gold-medal squad at the Empire State Games in Syracuse.

Lonnie Nielsen, assistant pro at Crag Burn Golf Club in East Aurora, and his amateur playing partner, Dr. Jim Smith of East Aurora, shot a scratch better ball score of 69, but needed a playoff to advance to the semifinals of the $396,000 USF&G National Skins Team Championship in the South Florida regional at the Palm Beach Polo & Country Club Tuesday.

Nielsen and Smith birdied the second extra hole to earn the final berth over two other teams. The qualifiers from the 12 regional sites will battle it out Oct. 7 at the Troon Golf & Country Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., and at the Cardinal Golf Club in Greensboro, N.C., Oct. 10. The finals will be Nov. 24-25 at PGA West in LaQuinta, Calif. . . . The Wake Forest golf team, which includes Tim Straub, a senior from Orchard Park, will represent the United States in the Friendship Tournament at Fukushima, Japan, this week. Golfers from UCLA, Georgia and Florida will join the Deacons in the competition against Japanese universities in the two-day, 54-hole tournament.

Area residents Scott Pleban and Gerard Forton were among the contestants in the Bud Lite Endurance Triathlon National Championships at Cape Cod, Mass. Pleban was timed in 10 hours, 52 minutes, 22 seconds, while Forton was clocked in 12:05.47 for swimming 2.4 miles, bicycling 112 miles and running a marathon -- 26 miles, 383 yards. Pleban finished 90th out of a field of 500.