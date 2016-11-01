COUNTY HONORS EMERGENCY MEDICAL SPECIALISTS

Emergency medicine specialists in Western New York received a proclamation Monday from Erie County in recognition of national emergency medical services week.

Michael Walters, deputy commissioner for emergency medical services in Erie County, presented the proclamation to Virginia Hens, program director of Western Region Emergency Medical Services, at Erie County Medical Center.

The emergency medical services team includes physicians, nurses, medical technicians, paramedics, educators, administrators and dispatchers.

The week of recognition, which was proclaimed by the American College of Emergency Physicians, will be highlighted by an awards dinner Friday in the Buffalo Convention Center.