DORMS CLOSING DOOR ON ROMANCE, HEAVY DRINKING

In a reversal of changes made in the 1960s, Boston University, one of the largest private colleges in the country, and city officials in Boston, where more than 20 colleges are located, have moved to take control of dormitories from students and return it to school administrators.

The Boston Licensing Board's new rules, announced Sunday, will prohibit students from bringing more alcohol into their dormitories than they can expect to drink themselves and will require colleges and liquor stores to enforce those limits.

Earlier, Boston University, with 27,000 students, issued strict new rules prohibiting students from having overnight guests of the opposite sex.

The city's regulations bar the delivery of kegs or cases of beer or other alcohol "not intended for the personal use of the person ordering the beverages." As part of its enforcement, the Licensing Board intends to require liquor stores to keep written records of names and addresses of customers receiving deliveries. The board plans to check delivery records of liquor stores regularly and revoke licenses of those that fail to comply.

Schools also could lose their licenses to operate their dormitories if dorm supervisors fail to turn away students carrying in more alcohol than the personal limits allowed under the regulation.

Under Boston University's new guidelines, guests must display identification cards and leave the dormitories by 11 p.m. on weekdays and 1 a.m. on weekends.

Overnight stays by members of the same sex will be allowed if roommates agree. But members of the opposite sex will not be allowed overnight.

Many American colleges, including BU, dropped their control of dormitories in the 1960s and '70s.

Boston University said it decided to reimpose curbs on dorm visits because of "concerns stated by students, staff and par

ents that residences too often have failed to provide the kind of environment where an individual can quietly study and have his or her right to privacy respected."

The officials cited problems such as parties, late-night group study and peer pressure to put up with overnight guests.

University President John R. Silber said he was prompted to act after receiving a letter from a parent expressing anger that her daughter's roommate had lived for two months with a boyfriend in their room.

"No student has a right to impose voyeurism on a roommate," he said.

The university is also moving to restrict the amount of alcohol allowed into dorm rooms. The amount now will be limited on any given day to a six-pack of beer and a liter of other alcoholic beverages for students over age 21.

But not all students approved the changes. About 2,000 held a protest rally last week. "All of life after 11 p.m. has been banned at BU," Jamie Sanbonmatsu, a senior, told the protesters. "The administration is stunting our growth and development by denying us the right to make decisions."

Freshman Sarah Souther, 18, said, "I think we are paying a huge tuition to be baby-sat."

The city Licensing Board began formulating its rules after hearings last spring at which police said campus drinking parties sometimes drew hundreds of youths, including minors, some of whom became so drunk they required medical treatment. Residents near the campuses said they were harassed and had property damaged by drunken students, board Chairman Andrea Garguilo said.

College administrators "must take responsibility for protecting their students and the residents of Boston from the destructive and dangerous consequences of alcohol abuse," she said.